Top Public Servant Slumps, Dies In Kogi

Advertisement

The Cooperate Affairs of National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA), headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, was thrown into mourning on Friday following the demise of the General Manager, Jibril Dardau.

Naija News learnt that Dardau slumped and died shortly after leading an early morning Prayer at the mosque.

A family source who spoke with Daily Trust on the tragic incident said that Dardau has been battling with High Blood Pressure for a long time.

The source said, “He slumped in his sitting-room this morning. He had been managing High Blood Pressure, BP for sometimes now.

“He lost his most senior wife last year.”

The deceased was buried after the Friday Juma’at prayer at Unguwan Power graveyard in Lokoja, amidst tears.

In other news, a Kogi Magistrate court has ordered the remand of a 53-year-old man, Augustine Obaje, accused of impersonating the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State, Mr Tosin Ajayi, and disseminating false information about the former governor, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that the court’s decision came after Obaje, identified as a pastor, former state director of Peace Corps, and member of the Kogi East neighbourhood watch, was charged with obtaining N300,000 under false pretences and causing fear of death through extortion, involving sums amounting to N2 million.

The prosecution counsel, Yahaya Olarewaju, requested the court to remand the accused pending the conclusion of the investigation into these serious allegations.

According to the charges, Obaje’s actions were in violation of Sections 322 and 294 of the Kogi State Penal Code, encompassing offences of cheating by personation and extortion.

In related legal actions, the court also ordered the remand of three individuals suspected of robbery in the Felele area and other parts of Lokoja, the state’s capital.