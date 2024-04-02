Pastor Docked For Extortion, Impersonating Kogi DSS Director

Advertisement

A Kogi Magistrate court has ordered the remand of a 53-year-old man, Augustine Obaje, accused of impersonating the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State, Mr Tosin Ajayi, and disseminating false information about the former governor, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that the court’s decision came after Obaje, identified as a pastor, former state director of Peace Corps, and member of the Kogi East neighbourhood watch, was charged with obtaining N300,000 under false pretences and causing fear of death through extortion, involving sums amounting to N2 million.

The prosecution counsel, Yahaya Olarewaju, requested the court to remand the accused pending the conclusion of the investigation into these serious allegations.

According to the charges, Obaje’s actions were in violation of Sections 322 and 294 of the Kogi State Penal Code, encompassing offences of cheating by personation and extortion.

In related legal actions, the court also ordered the remand of three individuals suspected of robbery in the Felele area and other parts of Lokoja, the state’s capital.

The suspects, Abbas Salisu, Gimba Ibrahim, and Mamud Lawal Kwara, faced accusations ranging from theft of 33 phones valued at N1 million to receiving stolen properties and belonging to a gang associated with theft in and around Lokoja.

Salisu admitted to stealing three phones, while Ibrahim and Kwara, both phone technicians, were alleged to have purchased stolen phones from Salisu. Despite their denials of the allegations, the court decided to adjourn all cases until May 9 for further hearing.