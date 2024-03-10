Police Arrest Three Officers, PoS Operator For Extorting Abuja Residents

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three policemen attached to the FID-STS, in Abuja for their alleged involvement in the extortion of an Abuja resident, Omoh Oshoke.

In a statement released on Sunday, police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi detailed that the force also arrested a Point of Sales operator, Elizabeth Amos Busayo and an informant identified as Thomas Michael, who acted as an informant for the offending police officers.

Naija News reports that the police detailed ongoing investigations and that the arrested officials were currently undergoing trials.

The police warned officers to always act and continue to operate within the ambit of the law.

The statement by Adejobi read, “In furtherance of our zero tolerance for corruption and extortion, we wish to update the general public on an alleged case of armed robbery, abduction, and extortion carried out by some policemen against one Omoh Oshoke, an Abuja resident. The trio identified as Inspectors Francis Ahuean, Semiu Agbaakin, and Osagie Efford, all attached to the FID-STS, have been arrested, investigated and are currently undergoing trial.

“In the same vein, the accomplices including one Elizabeth Amos Busayo, the POS operator and one Thomas Michael, who acted as an informant for the offending police officers, have also been arrested and are currently being investigated alongside the police officers.

“The Force however assures that justice will be served in this case, while we urge our officers to always act and continue to operate within the ambit of the law.”