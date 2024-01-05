Any Officer Found Collecting Bribe, Extorting People Will Be Expelled – Police Commissioner Declares

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has warned that any personnel serving under his command and found engaging in the unlawful act of extorting innocent civilians will be expelled.

Danjuma’s warning was contained in a statement released on Thursday through the spokesperson for the Imo command, Henry Okoye.

In the statement, the Commissioner of Police directed area commanders, divisional police officers, tactical team commanders, and traffic officers to consistently carry out thorough oversight of their subordinates.

Furthermore, he emphasized that this measure will effectively combat extortion and various other forms of corrupt practices within the command.

“It is illegal and unprofessional for any police officer to demand money from a citizen before lodging their complaint, responding to their distress calls or releasing suspects on bail,” Danjuma said.

He added: “I have mandated the Area commanders, the DPOs, the tactical team commanders and traffic officers to vigorously supervise our men on the roads, offices and those attached to the government.

“This will go a long way in clamping down on several cases of extortion and other corrupt practices in our fold.

“I say it without equivocation that any officer found wanting in these areas will be sanctioned by the force’s extant laws, and expelled.”

Story continues below advertisement

The commissioner also commended the peaceful disposition of Imo residents during and after the yuletide.