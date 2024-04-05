Remains Of 13 Kogi Crash Victims Released To Family – FRSC

Advertisement

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has released the charred remains of the 13 victims who died in the vehicle crash that occurred in Kogi State during the Easter break to their families.

The Sector Commander, Samuel Oyedeji, disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja on Thursday that the handover took place on Wednesday.

The victims met their untimely demise when their Sharon vehicle caught fire after being struck from behind by a truck.

Naija News reported earlier on the collision and subsequent inferno, highlighting the tragic event that marred the Easter celebrations in the state.

Oyedeji revealed that two survivors of the crash are currently receiving medical care at an undisclosed hospital within the state, recovering from injuries sustained during the incident.

Initially, the FRSC was considering the possibility of a mass burial for the victims in Lokoja, should their families not come forward.

This plan was in discussion with local police and Lokoja Local Government authorities when a significant development occurred.

“We received a call from the owner of the affected Sharon bus, and shortly after that, we got to know that the victims were all from Plateau,” Oyedeji explained.

The revelation led to the families of the deceased requesting the release of the bodies for burial in their home state. The FRSC complied with this request on Wednesday, facilitating the transportation of the remains to Jos, Plateau State.

The Sector Commander extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, offering prayers for divine comfort and strength to endure this challenging time.