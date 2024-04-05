Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 5th April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 5th April 2024.

The PUNCH: Lagos, Kano, and 10 other states have concluded plans to start generating power in their respective states in conformity with the Electricity Act 2023. The PUNCH gathered on Thursday that some of these states had established their electricity market laws and were waiting for the approval of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to have independent regulatory bodies different from the NERC owned by the Federal Government.

Vanguard: At the backdrop of a huge discrepancy between the number of feeders covered as Band A customers by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and what was approved by the Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) the DisCos are now making moves to return some of the consumers to Band A to charge the new tariff.

The Nation: Nigeria is on the path of sustainable economic recovery and prosperity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured. He also promised that the inflation crisis would be over soon with the bringing down of the galloping rate.

Daily Trust: Bandits have launched fresh attacks in Kaduna and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing a community leader and abducting some family members, Daily Trust reports. In the first incident, the assailants on Wednesday night shot dead the Mai Anguwa of Gashe community, Mr Philibus Andrew, and abducted 13 family members in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

