‘I Feel Sorry For Shaibu’ – Former Presidential Aide Calls For Abolishment Of Deputy Governor’s Office

Former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla, has reacted to the impeachment travails of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, saying the Office of Deputy Governor in Nigeria should be abolished.

Naija News reported that the Edo State House of Assembly had accused Shaibu of leaking government secrets and committing perjury.

The Assembly noted that the allegations against Shaibu were impeachable offences.

Reacting, Obono-Obla expressed concern for Shaibu and stressed that the office of the Deputy Governor requires amendment or abolishment.

According to him, to reduce the cost of governance, the Speaker of State Houses of Assembly should succeed or stand in for governors in the event of death, resignation or removal from office.

He explained that since the advent of democratic civil rule in the country, deputy governors have been the targets of imperialistic and despotic governors’ actions.

Obono-Obla noted that impeachment is a serious matter and warned that it must not be used to blackmail deputy governors.

He said, “I feel sorry for the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Honourable Philip Shuiabu.

“I think the position of Deputy Governor should be abolished by the Constitution. The Speaker of the State House of Assembly should succeed any State Governor.

“This would require a constitutional amendment or alteration abolishing the position of Deputy Governor.”

“As a result, impeachment procedure is always dangling on the hands of deputy governors like the sword of damocles.”