Impeachment: Shaibu Leaked Govt Secret, Committed Perjury – Assembly Tells Panel

The Edo State House of Assembly has accused the state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, of leaking government secrets and committing perjury.

The Assembly noted that the allegations against Shaibu were impeachable offences.

The lawmakers, represented by its Deputy Clerk, Joe Ohaifa, made the claim at the inaugurating sitting of the seven-man panel probing Shaibu.

The panel, headed by retired Justice S.A. Omonuwa, was raised by the Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, at the instance of the state Assembly, which on March 5 commenced impeachment proceedings against the deputy government.

The Assembly said the impeachment proceedings were based on a petition accusing Shaibu of perjury and leaking the government’s secrets.

The impeachment move is believed to be the latest development in the rift between Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Stating the Assembly case, the Deputy Clerk said Shaibu leaked the state’s secrets in his affidavit supporting an Abuja lawsuit.

He said Shaibu rendered documents relating to the State Executive Council’s meeting.

According to Ohaifa, Shaibu violated the Oath of Secrecy, which he took and acted contrary to the provisions of Schedule 7 of the 1999 Constitution.

After hearing the Assembly’s case, the panel adjourned until today (Thursday) for Shaibu to enter his defence.

Earlier at the proceedings, Shaibu’s lawyer, Prof. Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN), had excused himself from the hearing after the panel declined his application to suspend the proceedings.