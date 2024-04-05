Emefiele: President Tinubu Closes Investigation Of Jim Obazee On CBN, Reveals Next Step

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has officially closed the investigation of Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed to look into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement noted that with the conclusion of Obazee’s work, all relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies are currently pursuing further action.

Naija News recalls Obazee was appointed in the wake of the sack of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the CBN.

President Tinubu expressed gratitude to Obazee, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), for serving as the Special Investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other associated institutions after his appointment on July 28, 2023.

The President also appreciated Obazee’s commitment and expertise in managing the intricacies of this vital national task.

After completing the assignment and submitting a final detailed report, and wrapping up all equipment used within the project that ended on March 31, 2024, the investigation is officially closed, with all relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies currently pursuing further action.

The full statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu thanks Mr. Jim Obazee, former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), for his services as the Special Investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities, upon his appointment on July 28, 2023.

“The President commends Mr. Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment.

“Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed, with all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies already conducting follow-up action.

“The President thanks Mr. Obazee for answering the call of duty while wishing him success in his future endeavours.”