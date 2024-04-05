Court Reserves Bobrisky’s Sentencing Till April 9

Advertisement

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, reserved the judgment of convicted controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, till April 9, 2024.

The judge also ordered that he should be returned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s custody pending the judgment.

Earlier, Bobrisky had pleaded guilty to the abuse of the naira charge brought against him by the (EFCC).

He told the court that he was not aware of the law on abusing the naira and pleaded with the Judge to allow him to use his platform to educate Nigerians and the general public.

However, Justice Awogboro dismissed his request, maintaining that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

He was originally arraigned on a six-count charge, but two of the charges were dropped following a discussion between the parties.

The charges against the crossdresser are: “Tampering with the sum of N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos. The offence was committed on 24 March 2024 and is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

“In count two, Bobrisky, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, also tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

“In count three, Bobrisky, in December 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

“Count four also accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

“In count five, Bobrisky, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between 1 September 2021 and 4 April 2024 in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

“In count six, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53 million was paid into the company’s account, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.”