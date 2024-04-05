BSIEC Announces Schedule For Benue LG Elections

Advertisement

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has officially announced that elections will be held on July 6, 2023, across all councils of the state’s 23 Local Government Areas in the state.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of BSIEC, Dr John Chen, confirmed this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi, the state capital, on Friday.

It could be recalled that Chen and his team were sworn into office by Governor Hyacinth Alia on March 29, 2024.

Chen unveiled the action plans and activities planned for the upcoming elections today, noting that the civic exercise will involve selecting chairmen and councilors for the local government councils and council wards, including the anticipated newly created council wards in the state.

This decision was made in response to the governor’s directive for the commission to promptly initiate the necessary processes and procedures to ensure the successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in the state.

Chen stated: “Today’s gathering marks a significant step towards fulfilling that promise. We are here to unveil the official election timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming Local Government Council elections in Benue State. This comprehensive document outlines the critical milestones the BSIEC will undertake to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

“This commission will not organise voodoo or sham elections. We know the dangers of organising sham elections, which only enthrone mediocres and people of dubious acceptability into positions of leadership, ultimately leading to dismal governance.

“Alongside the election timetable, the BSIEC is proud to announce its intention for the creation of additional council wards within Benue State. This initiative is in recognition of the exponential growth in the demography and social, political and economic activities at that tier of Government. We believe that additional council wards will provide a more equitable representation at the grassroots level, thereby bringing governance and the dividends of democracy closer to the people.

“The success of any election hinges not only on the BSIEC’s efforts but also on the collective responsibility of all stakeholders. Political parties must adhere to the established guidelines and conduct their campaigns peacefully. Civil society organizations must always play a crucial role in voter education and promoting fair play in the electoral process. The media must continue to serve as the watchdog, ensuring transparency and accountability.”