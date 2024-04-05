Bobrisky Pleads Guilty To Naira Abuse As Court Strikes Out Two Charges Against Him

Advertisement

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, on Friday, pleaded guilty to the charges of naira abuse brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky accepted the charges when he appeared in court before Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Naija News reports the EFCC had, on Thursday, filed a six-count charge against the controversial cross-dresser, but on Friday, the commission’s lawyer, Suleiman Suleiman, prayed the court to strike out counts five and six (money laundering charges) and arraigned him on counts one to four.

Consequently, Justice Abimbola Awogboro struck out counts five and six.

Bobrisky was then arraigned on counts one to four, to which he pleaded guilty.

He said, “Yes, I am guilty“, when the charges were read to him in court, adding that he understood the charges against him.

As earlier reported by this platform, Bobrisky was brought to court around 11:50am by EFCC operatives to face the charges against him.

The crossdresser had been in the EFCC detention since Wednesday night, having failed to meet the administrative bail offered to him on Thursday.