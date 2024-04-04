Nigeria Drop In Latest FIFA World Ranking

Advertisement

Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped in the latest FIFA ranking after struggling in the international break in March.

Recall that during the international break in March which ran from March 19 to 26, the Super Eagles managed to land themselves friendly games with African countries in the last minutes.

The Eagles played with their West African rivals, Ghana, on March 22 and managed to beat the 10-man Black Stars team 2-1 in the international friendly.

On March 26, the Super Eagles faced Mali in another international friendly and the Malian team stunned the Eagles with an unprecedented 2-0 win.

The two results didn’t help the Super Eagles in the world ranking for March released by FIFA earlier today, April 4, 2024. They have dropped from the 28th spot in the world to the 30th spot.

The Nigerian team who are currently without a permanent coach since February 29, 2024, when the contract of Jose Peseiro expired are still the third-best country in Africa, behind first-placed Morocco, and second-placed Senegal.

On the world stage, Argentina is still the highest-ranked football team followed by France, Belgium, England, and Brazil national teams.

Below are the top ten highest-ranked teams in Africa with their position in the world:

Morocco – 13

Senegal – 17

Nigeria – 30

Egypt – 37

Ivory Coast – 38

Tunisia – 41

Algeria – 43

Mali – 44

Cameroon – 51

South Africa – 59