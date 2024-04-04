I Have Never Had Friends In My Entire Life – Terry G

Advertisement

Popular Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, also known as Terry G, has opened up on his relationship with his colleagues.

The singer explained that he has no close relationship with his colleagues because of his personality traits.

He stated he is “a loner” and has never had friends.

Terry G disclosed this during a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast.

He said that he used to be close to some colleagues like Timaya, but they were no longer close.

According to him, “I have never had friends, not just in the music industry but my entire life. I am a loner.

“I spend my time at the studio. I usually have business colleagues, people who do business with me. I don’t play.

“To be honest, I think my child is my only friend. Any other person close to me, it is just business.

“There are some of my colleagues like Timaya who used to be close to me but we are not close anymore. And nothing happened. We just grew apart.

“We do phone each other but phone conversation is different from physical relationship. Although we always exchange pleasantries whenever we run into each other.

“My relationship with Illbliss is very cool, we had issues back then but we later settled.”