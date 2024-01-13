‘This Will Hurt Many People’ – Terry G Makes Announcement About Music Career

Nigerian singer, Oche Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has announced his retirement from the music industry.

Naija News reports the ‘Akpako’ master made this known in a video shared via his Instagram page on Saturday.

Terry G explained that he is quitting music because of personal reasons.

He expressed appreciation to his fans for their support over the years, stressing that his decision might hurt them, but it was in his best interest.

He said, “A big thank you to my fans for staying through with me all these years. I really appreciate you all. It been amazing years back-to-back. Thank you all for the love.

“But I’m about to make a big announcement. I know it’s going to hurt a lot of people but I’ve my personal reasons. I’m quitting music. I’m done. And I really appreciate you guys for showing me so much love.”

Meanwhile, Terry G, a few days ago, called out his colleagues in the music industry for ignoring him.

Terry G recalled that when he made a significant impression in the music industry, he also contributed to the career of his colleagues who sought help from him.

However, it is unfair that his colleagues are ignoring him.