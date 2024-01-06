‘Ignoring Me When I Need You Is Not Fair’ – Singer Terry G Calls Out Colleagues

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known by his stage name Terry G, has called out his colleagues in the music industry for ignoring him.

Naija News reports that the ‘Akpako’ crooner made this known in a post via Instagram.

Terry G recalled that when he made a significant impression in the music industry, he also contributed to the career of his colleagues who sought help from him.

However, it is unfair that his colleagues are ignoring him.

He wrote: “But this is not fair. You go write your fellow artist dem no go respond, make una remember say when e be my time all of you came to me and I gave you guys hit. Now I dey chat una, una no dey respond, no be so, so until I dey una go do remembrance for me?

“Na so Nigerian music be, make una reason nam now. At the end of the day, we are all contributing to the global music library of sounds. Just in case I am back. Thank you for the wait.

In other news, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Josephina Itabor, aka Phyna, has recounted how she was rejected by her ex-boyfriend’s Muslim family.

The reality TV star disclosed that they rejected her despite her willingness to convert to Islam.

Phyna said though she is a Catholic, she was practicing Islam then because of her Muslim lover but his family insisted he must not marry her.

She made the disclosure during a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels.

The former BBNaija housemate said she eventually broke up with her lover after his sisters and mother threatened to throw her out.

She said she found out that she was pregnant after exiting the relationship and informed her ex-lover but he told her that it was her “business.”