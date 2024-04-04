Air Peace Raises Lagos-London Route Capacity Over Rising Demand

Advertisement

In a move to accommodate the growing demand for its Lagos-London route, Air Peace, a leading Nigerian airline, has announced an increase in flight capacity.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made public on Wednesday through the airline’s official Facebook page, marking a significant milestone in its service offerings.

The increased capacity means that travellers looking to fly from Lagos to London will now have more seating options available, facilitating greater accessibility and convenience for passengers.

The decision comes in response to the “overwhelming demand and interest” in the London route, as stated in the airline’s official statement.

“Due to overwhelming demand and interest in our London route, we have decided to increase the capacity on the route. This means that more seats are now available,” the airline said.

The inaugural flight to London, which took place on Saturday, saw an entire plane with 260 passengers aboard a Boeing 777, nearing its full capacity of 274 seats.

Air Peace has scheduled the route to be serviced daily from Lagos, reflecting the airline’s commitment to meeting its passengers’ travel needs.

Air Peace’s strategic expansion is set to disrupt the existing market dynamics, challenging the dominance of foreign airlines on the Lagos-London route.

With this increased capacity, other airlines are expected to review their pricing strategies to remain competitive.

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, shared insights into the airline’s performance and future plans in an interview with Arise TV.

He revealed that tickets for the Lagos-London flights are sold out until September, showcasing the high demand for this service.

Onyema also disclosed that Air Peace currently boasts a fleet of over 30 aircraft, with orders placed for an additional 33, underscoring the airline’s ambitious plans to expand its fleet to over 60 aircraft.

This expansion aligns with Air Peace’s vision to enhance its service offerings and affirm its position as a key player in the aviation industry, not just in Nigeria but on a global scale.