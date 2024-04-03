Police Comb Suspected Kidnappers’ Hideout In Abuja

Advertisement

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command carried out a significant operation against suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in the Apo-Resettlement area of Abuja.

Naija News reports that the operation, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, took place on April 1, 2024, targeting the hills and dense bushlands known to serve as routes and shelters for criminal elements.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, announced the details of the operation in a statement on Wednesday.

She outlined the comprehensive measures taken by the police force to secure the area, which included the burning of illegal structures and overgrown vegetation that could provide cover for kidnappers.

In addition to clearing the hideouts, the operation also saw the strategic deployment of police operatives for surveillance and patrol duties, with particular attention to monitoring the entry and exit points around the hills of Zones A and B of Apo-Resettlement and its surrounding environs.

“The clearance operation involved burning of illegal structures and bushes surrounding the hills and the proactive deployment of police operatives for surveillance patrol, as the entry and exit routes to the hills have been adequately manned,” the statement read.

CP Igweh called on the residents of the FCT to remain alert and cooperative with the police by reporting any suspicious activities.

This raid follows a similar operation by the Anambra State Police Command in March, which targeted a kidnapper’s hideout near the Awgbu community in the Orumba North Local Government Area, resulting in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.