Five Killed, Others Injured As Gunmen Clash With Security Operatives In Anambra

A bloody clash reportedly occurred yesterday in a community in Anambra State between security operatives and unknown gunmen.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that five people died in the confrontation that occurred as the Anambra Joint Security Force (JSF) carried out a raid on two camps of the armed individuals in Aguluezechukwu, Aguata council area, and Ogboji, Orumba South council area.

It was gathered that the security forces seized locally made rocket launchers, charms, and police uniforms during the operation.

While Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, did not reveal the exact number of casualties, reports indicate that four armed individuals and one police officer were killed in the exchange of fire.

A Daily Post report quoted a statement released by the Police Command in Awka on Wednesday as mentioning that the search for the armed individuals had been expanded to the Obofia Forest, Aguluezechukwu, and Ogboji regions.

Several other persons reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries in the confrontation.

Meanwhile, no fewer than six people were reportedly killed in a cult group clash in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Sunday.

Naija News learnt that the armed men suspected to be members of rival cult groups allegedly attacked some areas in the Okpuno area, around Eke Awka and Obinagu.

A similar incident was also said to have happened at Opposite Dike Park, around Eke Awka Market, all in Awka, the state capital.

Although the reason for the shooting has yet to be officially ascertained, one of the sources who spoke to Punch said the rampaging armed men might have engaged one another in a supremacy battle.

Those killed during the attack were on their way for a picnic and other social functions when the rampaging armed men stormed the area in their numbers and started shooting sporadically.

A resident in one of the areas said, “The victims were on their way to different functions when they were killed by the bullets from the armed men who stormed the area at about noon on Sunday.

“The incident also escalated to other areas, where some more persons were also gunned down by the armed men suspected to be cultists.”

It was gathered that one of the persons hit by bullets was a staff of the Anambra State Judiciary, identified as Nwofor, reportedly on his way to a function before the armed men struck.

Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he is yet to receive a report of the incident.