Bwala Reacts As Peter Obi Condemns FG’s Borrowings

A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, has berated the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his comment on the country’s borrowings.

Recall that the former Governor of Anambra State said he is really worried about the country’s persistent borrowings with its galloping rate over the years.

In a series of posts via his official X handle on Tuesday, Obi said he is more concerned that loans have not been used judiciously or on investments as required by the law.

Obi stated that over N23 trillion Ways and Means borrowed by the last administration would have been the end of borrowing without any visible and corresponding investment and benefit to the nation.

Reacting in a post via his X handle on Wednesday, Bwala said the former governor does not have the moral right to condemn President Bola Tinubu for borrowing externally.

He claimed that Obi, during his time as the governor of Anambra, grew the state debt stock by over 1000% from under N16 million that it was before he took office to over N3 billion by the time he handed over.

He wrote: “Mr Peter “Gbajue” Obi @PeterObi is condemning @officialABAT for borrowing but during his time as Governor of Anambra he grew Anambra state debt stock by over 1000% from under N16m that it was before he took office to over N3bn by the time he handed over.”