Bwala Denies Calling For Cardoso’s Sack As CBN Boss

A former spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has denied media reports that he called for the removal of Olayemi Cardoso from his position as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News reports that Bwala was quoted to have called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Cardoso over the ongoing concerns regarding the foreign exchange crisis currently facing the country.

But in a post via his official X handle on Saturday, Bwala said he never asked for the sack of the CBN governor as the media maliciously tried to do.

Bwala stated that he is fully in support of Cardoso implementing the full reform agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He reiterated that if Cardoso is not prepared for the outright reform of the Tinubu agenda, he should be replaced with a Governor with no history of commercial banking background of pampering bank executives.

Speaking further, Bwala said he backed the hard policy decisions of the CBN against the Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators trying to game the system.

He wrote: “The hard policy decisions against the BDC operators trying to game the system is proper and I support it 100 percent.

Government needs to double down on that. It is also alleged that some of these BDC operators are fronting for bank execs which explains my suggestion that there should be a reform in that respect just like the Enron scandal in the US.

Secondly, I never asked for the sack of CBN governor as news media maliciously tried to do; I rather said if he is not prepared for the outright reform of @officialABAT agenda he should be replaced with a Governor with no history of commercial banking background of pampering bank execs. That was exactly what Emefule allegedly did.

I am fully in support of Cardoso implementing the full reform agenda of the administration. Nigeria must reclaim its glory.”