Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 3rd April 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.
The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1245 and sell at N1255 on Tuesday 2nd April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).
Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|Black Market Exchange Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|N1245
|Selling Rate
|N1255
Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|CBN Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|1295
|Selling Rate
|1296
Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.
