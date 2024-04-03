Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 3rd April 2024

Advertisement

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1245 and sell at N1255 on Tuesday 2nd April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1245 Selling Rate N1255

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1295 Selling Rate 1296

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The minimum wage debate has been a long-standing economic discourse, with Nigeria often taking to the streets to demand wage increases against the backdrop of rising commodity prices.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been pivotal in negotiations with the Federal Government, spotlighting the need for a revised minimum wage structure.

In the global context, Nigeria ranks among the countries with the lowest minimum wages.

As per the latest figures, the country’s minimum wage stands at approximately ₦30,000 ($77) per month, highlighting the economic challenges faced by workers in the nation.