Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 30th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 29th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1340 and sell at N1350 on Monday 29th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1340 Selling Rate N1350

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1164 Selling Rate N1165

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Naira has shown signs of recovery, appreciating by ₦125 to close at ₦1,275 per US dollar over the weekend, marking a significant improvement from the ₦1,400 rate at the close of trading on Friday.

This appreciation, a notable 9.8 percent increase, has brought a wave of cautious optimism among traders and analysts alike.

The rebound comes amid calls from the Senate, particularly its Committee on Finance, for increased efforts to stabilize the Naira.

During a recent session, the committee highlighted the urgent need for a collaborative approach involving all relevant stakeholders to address the ongoing volatility and depreciation challenges facing the Naira.