Nigeria Makes List Of Countries With Lowest Minimum Wage

Advertisement

The minimum wage debate has been a long-standing economic discourse, with Nigeria often taking to the streets to demand wage increases against the backdrop of rising commodity prices.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been pivotal in negotiations with the Federal Government, spotlighting the need for a revised minimum wage structure.

In the global context, Nigeria ranks among the countries with the lowest minimum wages.

As per the latest figures, the country’s minimum wage stands at approximately ₦30,000 ($77) per month, highlighting the economic challenges faced by workers in the nation.

Advertisement

Other countries with notably low minimum wages include Bangladesh, where garment industry workers earn about $95 per month, making it one of the lowest in Asia.

Pakistan’s minimum wage fluctuates between PKR 17,500 to PKR 20,000 ($110 to $125) monthly, depending on the province.

India presents a complex picture with its minimum wage varying significantly across states and industries, sometimes as low as INR 7,000 to INR 9,000 ($95 to $120) per month.

Advertisement

Indonesia, with regional variations in its wage structure, reports minimum wages ranging from IDR 3,000,000 to IDR 4,000,000 ($210 to $280) monthly.