2024: ‘Do Your Job, You Have Nothing To Do With Partisan Politics’ – Aiyedatiwa Warns Civil Servants

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has warned civil servants against participating in political party campaigns.

Naija News reports that Aiyedatiwa spoke through the state Head of Service, Bayo Phillip, during the flag-off of the year 2024 promotion exercise for civil servants in the state.

Philip said the state government would not tolerate public servants participating in partisan politics, hence charged them to stay clear from any form of election campaigns.

The Head of Service urged them to focus on their jobs and sustain the integrity of the service.

He said, “l must also tell you. This is an election year. Do your job. You are civil servants and have nothing to do with partisan politics.”

Speaking on the promotion of workers, Philip said that no fewer than 4,200 workers due for promotion would be promoted.

He pointed out that Governor Aiyedatiwa had approved the promotion of all deserving officers with attendant financial benefits.

Philip appreciated the government for the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate by giving their best in service delivery, adding that to whom much is given, much is expected.

Meanwhile, the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaac Kekemeke, has declared his intention to join the Ondo State governorship race.

Kekemeke made the declaration on Tuesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Akure, ahead of the party’s primary slated for April 20, 2024.

Recall that Kekemeke also aspired to be the governor of the state in 2020, but lost the ticket of the party to the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking during the declaration, Kekemeke said he was better equipped for the governorship race than he was four years ago when he contested.

The APC stalwart added that he has gained enough experience to enable him to lead the state to a place of socio-economic prosperity and peace.

Kekemeke said his ambition to become the state governor was not born out of trivial and momentary impulse but out of his conviction of building a better state.