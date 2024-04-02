Kekemeke Joins Ondo Govship Race, To Battle Aiyedatiwa, Jimoh Ibrahim, Others

Advertisement

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaac Kekemeke, has declared his intention to join the Ondo State governorship race.

Kekemeke made the declaration on Tuesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Akure, ahead of the party’s primary slated for April 20, 2024.

Recall that Kekemeke also aspired to be the governor of the state in 2020, but lost the ticket of the party to the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking during the declaration, Kekemeke said he was better equipped for the governorship race than he was four years ago when he contested.

The APC stalwart added that he has gained enough experience to enable him to lead the state to a place of socio-economic prosperity and peace.

Kekemeke said his ambition to become the state governor was not born out of trivial and momentary impulse but out of his conviction of building a better state.

He said, “In the full circle of the last primary election, though we lost the primary, we completely won the heart of the people of Ondo State, but there is no iota of doubt that we are even better equipped than we were four years ago.

Today, more than ever, our dear state is in dire need of experienced leadership, the state is politically challenged and is frequently in the news for the wrong reasons, the ship of the state faces a tough whirlwind and needs an experienced captain thoroughly schooled in party administration and governance.

“Ondo State needs a leadership that sufficiently understands the philosophy of the present Federal Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its Renewed Hope programme for effective partnership and collaboration.

“As a state, we can no longer afford to amuse ourselves with bare pettiness, low sentiments, and prejudices that have rudely arrested our growth and development. We need a leadership for the state, a leadership not only for a segment of the state but for the whole state. We don’t need a roadside governor.”

Kekemeke also highlighted his vision and mission for the state to include creating a peaceful and prosperous state.

He added: “I offer myself as a man tested and prepared to take on this onerous task of steering the affairs of our state as governor, my antecedents and pedigree recommended me, my service to the state in the past and even now is my testimony because I have not let you down.”

Kekemeke will compete in the governorship race with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a former Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin: a former Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Health, Prof Francis Faduyile; and a former governorship aspirant of the APC, Chief Olusola Oke.

Others are a former chairman of the Ondo State Oil-producing Areas Development Commission, Gbenga Edema; Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim and Brig. Gen. Olamide Ohunyeye (retd.).