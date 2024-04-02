Why I No Longer Have A Good Relationship With Odili – Wike

Advertisement

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he no longer has a smooth relationship with one of his predecessors, Peter Odili.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Rivers State made this known during a chat with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Before now, Wike, at various public functions, had described Odili, who was Rivers governor from May 1999 to May 2007, as his political father and leader.

When asked why his relationship with Odili has become frosty, Wike said the reason for their cold relationship was “some political differences.”

He said, “As it is today, politically we don’t have good relationship. We don’t work today.”

Although the minister did not clearly explain what he meant by “political differences”, the rift between the duo might not be unconnected to the fallout between Wike and the current governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who is facing impeachment threats by the state House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, expressed excitement for the opportunity to be part of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known after inspecting ongoing rural road projects in Bwari and Abuja Municipal area councils in Abuja.

The former Governor noted that Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is working, particularly as it concerns the area councils, rural parts and not just cities.

The minister also commended Tinubu for his ‘tremendous support’ of the FCT Administration in providing critical infrastructure and quality services to the residents of FCT.

Wike added that it gladens his heart that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is practical, not just theory.