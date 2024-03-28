Why I Feel Happy To Be Part Of Tinubu’s Administration – Wike

Advertisement

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, expressed excitement for the opportunity to be part of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known after inspecting ongoing rural road projects in Bwari and Abuja Municipal area councils in Abuja.

The former Governor noted that Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is working, particularly as it concerns the area councils, rural parts and not just cities.

The minister also commended Tinubu for his ‘tremendous support’ of the FCT Administration in providing critical infrastructure and quality services to the residents of FCT.

Wike added that it gladens his heart that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is practical, not just theory.

He said, “I am very glad to say that the renewed hope agenda is working, particularly as it concerns the area councils.

“The renewed hope Agenda is not only for the cities; it is also to make sure that those in the rural areas feel part of the administration.

“We have been to Bwari and we attest to the fact that is a very difficult terrain. No wonder people talk of insecurity.

“But with the construction of that road, you can say that there is hope. I feel so happy that I am part of this administration and that people can see changes.

“Again, we are here in Saburi, and you can see the work going on. When we came to inaugurate the road, you could see the enthusiasm among the people.

“We are happy that everything we have started will be completed soon.

“This attest to the fact that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope” agenda is not just in theory; it’s practical – ‘seeing is believing.”