‘Peter Obi Is Hunted By A Ghost He Created’ – Bwala

A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, has said the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently in a dilemma.

Bwala, a supporter of President Bola Tinubu, was reacting to Obi’s latest threat to dump the LP if the internal crisis rocking the party continues before the 2027 general elections.

The former Anambra State governor had vowed “not to die” with the party, hence his decision to leave if the issues can’t be resolved.

Reacting in a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, Bwala said Obi is hunted by a ghost he created in the Labour Party.

He said Obi had sensed the obvious that the Labour Party would not give him an automatic ticket and had, therefore, threatened to leave the party if he was not chosen in 2027.

Bwala also claimed that Obi is in a quagmire because the Social Democratic Party (SDP) he intends to join does not have an automatic ticket for him.

He wrote: “The presidential candidate of the @NgLabour at the 2023 elections @PeterObi is hunted by a ghost that he created. Sensing the obvious in the Labour Party to the effect that there is no automatic ticket, he has therefore threatened that if the party would not conform, he would leave.

“The Social Democratic Party, which he hopes to use the platform when the need arises, doesn’t give automatic tickets. Peter Obi feared that he may likely not win delegate election because he is not a grassroot politician, he is presently in a quagmire

“A former president is reported to be having it very difficult convincing nation’s statesmen to support the move because they prefer to give @officialABAT his due time to reform Nigeria.”

Bwala alleged that Obi was advised immediately to start a campaign and woo the core of northern Nigeria as well as the Muslim communities across the nation ahead of the 2027 election.

He added, “Peter Obi was reported as being advised immediately to start a campaign and woo the core of northern Nigeria as well as the Muslim communities across the nation to disprove the notion that he uses identity politics.

“He has since commenced the exercise, but it is feared that the foreign media which packaged him in the last election consider him as too difficult to re-brand based on analytics on his chances.

“His base called the ‘Obedient’ people made it clear to him that they would not accept any merger that will extinguish his presidential bid. He is between the devil and deep blue sea.”