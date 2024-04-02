London Flight: ‘Keyamo Should Sack Them’ – Tinubu’s Aide Reacts As Onyema Cries Out Over MMIA Workers Frustration

Advertisement

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has opined that the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, need to sack some officials at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made this known while reacting to the outcry of the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, that some Nigerians are working to see the downfall of the airline.

In an interview with Arise TV breakfast show, Onyema spoke about the airline’s maiden flight to London.

He said that when Air Peace returned from its maiden flight to London, some staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) restricted its aircraft to landing at a rejected part of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, far from the port’s new terminal.

Onyema noted that such an action would have exposed passengers to difficulties, saying it would have taken them hours to get to the terminal building.

He narrated further that even though C-23 at the new terminal was free for use, the officials chose to reserve it for a foreign carrier at the expense of an indigenous carrier.

Part of his words read, “There are internal conspiracies within Nigeria. Some Nigerians are praying that we fail, but the good thing is that nobody is God. Do you know what I did? I called my operations control centre, who could reach the pilot. I told him to tell the pilot to block the taxiway. It was when British Airways landed that they started making moves to tell us to go to where we rightly belonged.”

Reacting via X, Onanuga urged Keyamo to sack workers who have failed to imbibe the ‘renewed hope spirit’ of the current administration of Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo needs some flushing to do at MMIA. Some workers there have failed to imbibe our renewed hope spirit. They should be shown the way out.”

