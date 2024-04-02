Delta Bloodbath: Urhobo Chiefs Make Case For Detained Monarch

Advertisement

Members of the Traditional Council of Chiefs, Ewu-Urhobo in Delta State, have demanded the immediate release of the detained monarch of Ewu Kingdom, Clement Ikolo.

Naija News recalls that Ikolo is one of the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters in connection to the killing of 17 military personnel in the Okuama community in the Ughelli Local Government Area of the state last month.

Immediately after the publication, Ikolo surrendered himself to the Delta State Police Command and was handed over to the military in Abuja.

In a statement from the traditional council dated March 30 and made available to journalists on Tuesday, the Urhobo chiefs said the detained monarch was not connected to the communal crisis that led to the recent killing of the military personnel.

The council stated that Ikolo had been working to resolve the crisis that led to the tragedy since his ascension to the throne.

While commiserating with the military and the families of the slain officers, they prayed that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

The statement read, “His Majesty is in no way associated with the ongoing feud between Okoloba and Okuama communities, let alone the tragic killing of military personnel.

“Our monarch, His Royal Majesty Ovie Clement Oghenerukevwe lkolo, the Urhukpe 1, is a peace-loving man who has diligently sought to reconcile the factions within our kingdom since his ascension to the throne four months ago.

“He has not set foot in Okuama community, nor has he visited Ewu, the headquarters of our kingdom, to engage in his royal duties.”