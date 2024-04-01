Fubara Impeachment: Continue To Rant, We Will See Where It Will End – Rivers Elders Knocks Pro-Wike Lawmakers

Advertisement

The Rivers State Elders’ Council has condemned the threat of impeachment against Governor Siminalayi Fubara by members of the State House of Assembly loyal to ex-governor Nyesom Wike.

Naija News recalls that 27 pro-Wike lawmakers had, on Saturday, threatened to revisit the impeachment proceedings against Fubara as a last resort to uphold the nation’s constitution.

The Assembly Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who read the text of a media briefing, accused Fubara of consistently acting outside the law despite being a signatory to the Abuja peace resolution superintended by President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers had earlier suspended the impeachment proceedings after Tinubu’s intervention in the crisis.

The renewed impeachment threat came in the wake of a press briefing in Port Harcourt last week by a former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and members of the PDP Rivers State Presidential Campaign Council, where they declared support for Fubara and heavily knocked Wike, warning Tinubu to be wary of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Reacting to the threat from the lawmakers, Rivers elders insisted that the 27 legislators lacked the legitimacy to take any action because, according to the council, they had lost their seats by defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

A member of the Rivers Elders’ Council and pioneer spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Anabs Sara-Igbe told Punch on Sunday that the impeachment threat was mere ranting.

Sara-Igbe noted that the lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of the pro-Wike lawmakers was pending before the Court of Appeal.

He stated, “Well we are appearing before the Court of Appeal on April 8, 2024. When we appear, then we will know where they are. They are only ranting because they are an illegitimate House of Assembly.

“The governor himself does not have the power to legitimise them. For the sake of peace, he just gave them little recognition and they are now ranting and doing what they like.

“It is quite unfortunate. If you tell the governor the implication of these things he does not believe that these people that you think are making peace don’t mean well. But as I said, we are in court; so, let them continue to rant. We will see where it will end and the proud will be humiliated within a short while.

“Let them do whatever they like but I can assure you everything they are doing is illegal.”