‘El-Rufai Fought Hard, Took Risks To Replace Shehu Sani With Gov Sani’ – Suspended Women Leader

Advertisement

Suspended women leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Badarawa/Mailali Ward, Maryam Suleiman, popularly called Mai Rusau, has slammed Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, accusing him of disloyalty to his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News learnt that Suleiman, in a video obtained by Daily Post, recalled how El-Rufai travelled almost 500 times in 2019 to lobby party chieftains at the APC headquarters in Abuja and the former president, Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that Sani became the representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly.

According to Suleiman, El-Rufai fought hard and took risks to remove former Senator, Shehu Sani to make way for Governor Sani, who was considered loyal then.

Suleiman’s outburst and attack on Sani’s aide earned her suspension as the women leader.

Advertisement

Recall that the party accused Suleiman of gross misconduct in a letter dated March 31st, signed by the APC chairman and secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa, respectively.

It was stated that the party chieftain was punished for defaming the character of Governor Uba Sani, and for unauthorized publicity of the party’s dispute that discredited the governor.

Furthermore, Suleiman was accused of sending individuals to attack the political adviser to the governor, Manzo Maigari.

Advertisement

The letter emphasized that the actions of the women leader are in violation of Article 21, 2 (v) of the APC constitution. The party has decided that the suspension will remain in effect indefinitely until the allegations are thoroughly investigated.