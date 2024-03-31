List Of Dignitaries At Airpeace Lagos To London Flight Launch

Advertisement

Air Peace in a momentous event for Nigerian aviation successfully launched its inaugural direct flight from Lagos to London on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The airline’s CEO, Allen Onyema, along with distinguished guests, embarked on the historic journey from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos to London’s Gatwick Airport, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s international expansion.

The flight, operated by Air Peace’s Boeing 777 aircraft, was captured in a celebratory video shared online, showcasing the aircraft’s touchdown in London.

The arrival in London was met with enthusiastic reception as the Nigerian community in the UK, along with officials from The Nigerian High Commission UK, led by Ambassador Sarafa Isola, warmly welcomed the passengers.

Some of the notable personalities that boarded the first flight include Allen Onyema and wife, Alice; Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; businessman and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana; a former president of Nigeria Bar Association, Olumide Apata, and others.

Some Nollywood stars including Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, and Omoni Oboli were also aboard the flight. A video posted online showed the friends having a good time on the plane.

Expressing pride in the significant achievement, Air Peace took to its X handle to announce the successful launch of their London service.

The post read, “London service has commenced and we’re delighted to have achieved yet another feat in our drive to continually provide peaceful connectivity across cities. A big thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this launch.”