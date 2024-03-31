Labour Party Deputy Chairman Speaks On Abure Suspending Peter Obi From The Party

Advertisement

The Labour Party (LP) deputy national chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, has debunked rumours that the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, is planning to suspend Peter Obi from the party.

Olorunfemi submitted that the rumour is part of lies from the wicked ones to destabilize the Labour Party.

He also blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for being responsible for the rumours on Peter Obi’s planned suspension from the party.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Olorunfemi, when asked about the rumours, said: “Well, it is part of the lies from the wicked ones. Why would he plan or even contemplate suspending Peter Obi from the party? It’s an unfounded and wicked one, and it is part of the plot by the established political party that has brought us to our knees in this country. Come 2027, it won’t work.”

Bwala Calls Out Peter Obi For Not Sending Birthday Message To President Tinubu

A former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has called out the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for ignoring President Bola Tinubu’s birthday.

Naija News reports that Bwala, in a post via his official X handle, on Saturday, wondered why Obi, who claimed to care a lot about Nigeria, refused to wish President Tinubu a happy birthday.

The former PDP chieftain suggests that Obi’s refusal to commemorate with the president was an indication that he could not be trusted to become the country’s president.

Bwala wrote, “It is so disappointing that a man like @PeterObi who claims to be a statesman and cares about Nigeria and its democratic ideals but couldn’t wish @officialABAT who is the president of the republic a happy birthday. How can such a person be trusted to be a president by example and unite Nigeria? Yes-daddy-politics Opportunism is not patriotism.”