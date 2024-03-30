Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 30th March, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 30th March 2024.

The PUNCH: As the nation joined other countries of the world to mark Good Friday and begin the Easter festivities, security agencies on Friday beefed up security in different parts of the country to forestall unsavoury incidents. The Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the military, Department of State Service, and the Federal Road Safety Corps heightened security surveillance nationwide and deployed key personnel in strategic locations, including worship centres, shopping malls, amusement parks and recreational centres.

Vanguard: With the latest revelations on the March 14 killing of 17 soldiers in Delta State, the prevalent supposition that the misapprehension between Okuama, an Urhobo community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, and Okoloba, an Ijaw town in Bomadi Local Government Area, was the chief reason for the unimaginable massacre appears off beam.

ThisDay: Less 24-hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unfolded new policy requiring banks to increase their minimum capital, Access Holdings Plc, yesterday, took the first step among its peers by unveiling plans to establish a $1.5 billion (N1.963 trillion based on N1309/$ official rate as at Thursday), capital raising programme or its equivalent.

The Nation: On the occasion of this year’s Easter, President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigerians for their patience in the last few months while his administration worked to steer the nation on the path economic recovery and sustainable growth.

Daily Trust: There is a growing feeling of unease in the polity over recent appointments by President Bola Tinubu, seen to favour his friends and political associates, at the detriment of ‘competence’, which he vowed to be the key criterion in the recruitment of his lieutenants.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.