10-Year-Old Boy Strangles Friend To Death In Lagos

A 10-year-old boy, identified as Israel, has strangled his friend, Ezekiel, to death at Powerline in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that a police source, who spoke to Punch, said the incident happened on Friday while the boys, alongside others, were playing football in the community.

According to the source, the match was ongoing when an argument ensued between the two boys, and Israel reached for 10-year-old Ezekiel’s neck in the process and strangled him till he lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

The late Ezekiel was reportedly rushed to the General Hospital in Isolo, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The source said, “A report was received at Ejigbo Division on Friday from a complainant that stated that his son, Israel aged 10 was playing football with some boys at Oluwole Street, Powerline Ejigbo, where his mother’s shop is situated when he had an argument with one of the boys named Ezekiel aged 10, who held him on the neck and strangled him until he died.

“A team of detectives visited the scene, where a photograph of the corpse was taken, and the body was taken to the General Hospital in the Isolo area of the state where the doctor confirmed him dead.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the body of the deceased has been transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

He said, “The body has been transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The suspect is in police custody, and an investigation is in progress.”