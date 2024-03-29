Tompolo Shuns Tinubu’s Wish For Low-Key Birthday, Buys Out Frontpage Of Dailies

Advertisement

The chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, has made headlines by purchasing front-page advertisements in numerous national newspapers to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s 72nd birthday, despite the president’s request for a modest commemoration.

The presidency had previously announced that President Tinubu would not be celebrating his birthday on March 29, citing the current economic difficulties facing the country.

It was made clear that the president wished to avoid any celebratory events and encouraged well-wishers to instead donate to charity in his name.

Contrary to these wishes, Tompolo, whose firm is integral to combating crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, opted to honor the president with prominent birthday messages in at least eight national dailies on Friday.

Reports from TheCable suggest that the cost of such front-page advertisements averages around N10 million each.

This act of public celebration by Tompolo is not unprecedented. In October 2023, following the Supreme Court’s confirmation of Tinubu’s presidential election win, he similarly acquired front-page spaces in several newspapers to celebrate the verdict.