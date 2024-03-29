‘Most Wanted Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army’

Advertisement

A notorious Boko Haram Commander, identified as Mallam Yathabalwe, has surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

The Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, made the disclosure on Friday, revealing that the Boko Haram Commander, who had been terrorising Gwoza and the surrounding Mandara Mountain communities, surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

The Monarch said Yathabalwe willingly came out from his enclave on Friday morning with two AK47 rifles and some ammunition and surrendered himself to the Nigerian Army.

The traditional ruler added that the terrorist has been moved to Maiduguri for questioning.

Advertisement

The monarch told journalists that, “We are happy to confirm and inform you that the most wanted top Commander of Boko Haram who had been terrorising Gwoza and other surrounding Mandara Mountain communities in my domain, Mallam Yathabalwe, has surrendered to troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in the North-East.

“He willingly came out from his enclave on Friday morning with two AK47 rifles and some ammunition. He was then handed over to the troops of the Nigerian military in Gwoza, after which he may be taken to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for further questioning or action.

“Yathabalwe, before surrendering, has been terrorising my people for many years, especially making it very difficult for farmers to access their farmlands. With this new development, we are hopeful that total peace will return to Gwoza and its environs.”

Advertisement

It was gathered that Yathabalwe, before surrendering, had been responsible for a series of attacks and killings, including the slaughtering of farmers on their farmlands in Gwoza LGA and environs.