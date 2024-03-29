DSS Operatives Brutalize Journalist In Ibadan

Advertisement

Oyo State-based journalist, Tony Babatunde Daniel, was reportedly hospitalized after being harassed and brutalised by some personnel of the Department of State Service, DSS, in Ibadan.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Saturday at the NNPC petroleum station, a few meters away from the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Secretariat in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan.

According to Daily Post, Daniel was reportedly in the queue to purchase petroleum when the incident occurred. His colleagues at the NUJ Secretariat later rushed him to a nearby hospital due to the injuries he sustained.

While narrating his ordeal, Daniel described the incident as traumatic, adding that the armed security operatives also damaged his car.

Advertisement

At the time of filing this report, the DSS operatives are yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

In other news, the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has reported the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in kidnapping activities.

In a statement released on Monday, the secret police said the individuals were responsible for abduction of innocent victims and causing fear in the state.

Advertisement

It further explained that the suspects were responsible for the abduction of Ayo Bambe, the manager of “Me Lounge” in Osongama Estate, Uyo, along with two others on January 27, 2024.

The suspects, identified as Idris Abdullahi, Abel Ekong, Itoro Effiong, and Nsisong Effiong, have reportedly admitted to their involvement in the crime.