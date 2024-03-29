No Longer 3 Months, Akpabio Reveals When Suspended Ningi Will Return To The Senate

Advertisement

The Nigerian Senate is set to review the three-month suspension handed to Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi, over his allegation of a N3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 budget.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio who gave the update on Friday, said Ningi’s suspension would be reviewed and settled like a family matter.

Naija News understands Akpabio gave the update while fielding questions from newsmen upon his arrival back in the country from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

On the letter written by Ningi’s lawyer, Femi Falana, demanding the lawmaker’s reinstatement within seven days or face legal action, Akpabio said he is yet to see the letter but that the matter is receiving due attention.

Advertisement

The Senate President said hopefully, Ningi would return to take his seat earlier than expected.

“It is a parliamentary decision. I have not seen the letter yet. But Senator Ningi is one of us. I mean what is suspension?

“I believe that in a few days he will join us. So, there is no problem. It would be resolved amicably. The Senate is a family,” Akpabio said.