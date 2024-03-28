Victor Boniface Says He Can’t Wait To Return To Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface, has stressed that he can’t wait to return to the pitch after spending over three months on the sidelines due to an adductor injury.

Earlier this week, Victor Boniface returned to full training for the first time since the first week of January, and he could be on his way to making his first German Bundesliga appearance in 2023 this coming weekend.

Before his injury, the 23-year-old Nigeria international had scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 23 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite his prolonged absence from Bayer Leverkusen, the side is still unbeaten in 26 matches. They are also still on top of the German Bundesliga, 10 points away from second-placed Bayern Munich.

The good news for Victor Boniface is that he is still the highest goalscorer at the German Bundesliga table-toppers.

In an interview with German publication, Sport Bild, Victor Boniface said his priority is not to top rankings but to help his team win games.

“The team did very well without me. When I came to Leverkusen, I said that I don’t look at rankings or individual scores,” the Nigeria international said.

“Of course, goals and assists are important, but the most important thing for me is to be able to help the team with my style of play and simply have fun. I really miss being on the pitch with my teammates and hope to be back soon.”

All things being equal, Victor Boniface could return to action in a German Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim on March 30, 2024. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.