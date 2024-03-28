Tinubu Meets Adebayo Ogunlesi, Others In Aso Villa (Photos)

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the chairperson of Global Infrastructure Partners, Adebayo Ogunlesi, and his team at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Private Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zaccheus Adedeji.

The details of the meeting were not released as of the time of filing this report, but it might not connected with the building of infrastructure in the country.

See some photos from the meeting below.

My Administration Is Committed To Deepening Democracy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said his administration is committed to deepening democracy by ensuring adherence to the rule of law and expediting the sustainable provision of good governance, justice, and fairness to all Nigerian citizens.

He said that while democracy must be defended, it must translate into tangibles of quality healthcare, good education, food security, shelter, and overall economic prosperity for the people of Nigeria.

The President said this at a meeting with a US Congressional delegation, led by Senator Cory Booker at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu said is a necessary partner for the sustenance of democracy in Africa and beyond, noting that as the continent’s biggest economy and largest democracy, Nigeria is well-positioned to set the best continental example by delivering good governance to its people.

He emphasizes the need for the United States to evolve a more prudent and pragmatic partnership with Africa, the Nigerian leader told the U.S. Congressional delegation that the United States should consider upscaling critical development programmes to strengthen ties with the continent.