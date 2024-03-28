NLC Reacts To Julius Abure’s Re-election As LP National Chairman

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected Julius Abure’s re-election as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Recall that Abure was re-elected as the party national chairman at a national convention of the party held in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

The convention also saw all members of the National Working Committee (NWC) return, while the slots for representatives of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were left vacant.

Reacting to the outcome of the convention in a chat with Punch, the NLC spokesman, Benson Upah, described the convention as a charade.

The NLC spokesman vowed that the union would not accord Abure any form of recognition following his re-election.

Upah vowed that the congress would never back the party under Abure’s leadership, adding that the return of Abure was a nullity as far as the NLC was concerned.

He said, “It’s an illegality, a nullity. The whole exercise was a charade! Nothing can legitimise such brazen impunity.”

When asked about labour’s next move, the NLC spokesman said, “You, wait and see.”