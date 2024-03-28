How Kuriga Students Played Significant Role In Rescue Efforts – Military

Advertisement

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, has disclosed that the level of distress created by the abducted Kuriga school children provided sufficient grounds for the troops to exploit and rescue them.

Naija News reports that Buba made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday about the operations of the armed forces across the country.

Recall that the children were abducted on March 7, 2024, after bandits invaded their school located in Kuriga village of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The school children were rescued by the military on Sunday, March 24, precisely after 16 days in captivity.

Advertisement

According to Buba, the pressure of military operations also created a significant level of distress for the terrorists, making it more convenient for troops to rescue the 137 schoolchildren.

He said, “The armed force is bent on sustaining the winning ways of our operational engagements as demonstrated with the recent rescue of 16 and 137 hostages in Sokoto and Kaduna States, respectively.

“The success demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the armed forces to secure and protect the citizens against harm and acts of terror.

Advertisement

“The level of distressed created by the children was sufficient enough for troops to exploit in their rescue.”