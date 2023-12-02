180 Terrorists Killed, 204 Arrested In Recent Army Operations – Defence Hqtrs Confirms

More than 180 terrorists have been eliminated, 204 individuals involved in terrorism have been apprehended, and 234 kidnapped victims have been successfully rescued, said the Defence Headquarters while giving an update on its recent operations.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, the Armed Forces said it achieved significant results in their operations over the past week.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-Gen. Edward Buba, the operations encompassed both land and air interdictions across various operation theatres.

He added that the troops have seized a substantial amount of weaponry and ammunition, including AK47 rifles, pistols, grenades, and various other firearms. Furthermore, numerous vehicles, mobile phones, motorcycles, and a significant sum of money were also recovered.

Buba further explained in the statement that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 19 terrorists, arrested 52, and rescued 134 kidnapped victims in the North-East during the week, adding that the troops recovered six AK47 rifles, 58 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, seven live cartridges, three vehicles, eight mobile phones, three motorcycles, one bicycle, and two camouflage magazine carrier jackets.

The Director of Defence elaborated that the military personnel carried out combat patrols in the Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe, apprehending kidnappers and unauthorized miners.

Additionally, they successfully identified and deactivated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Monguno, Mafa, and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno. Furthermore, suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists were neutralized in Madagali, Adamawa, and Maiduguri Municipal Council areas in Borno State.