Tinubu Celebrates Faye’s Victory In Senegal’s Presidential Race

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bassirou Faye for his historic victory in the presidential election in Senegal.

Naija News reports that Faye emerged victorious over Senegal’s ruling coalition candidate, Amadou Ba, in Sunday’s presidential election.

Tinubu’s congratulatory message was communicated on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu stated that President-elect Faye brings considerable potential and an impressive track record, expressing his hopes for success as he undertakes the crucial task of governing Senegal.

The President also congratulated President Macky Sall for his commendable leadership in overseeing an election widely judged as peaceful and transparent, a testament to his commitment to democratic principles.

President Tinubu highlighted the significance of the recent presidential election in Senegal and the general election in Liberia, stating that they underscored his conviction in the resilience of democracy in West Africa.

He emphasized that democracy will flourish with the principles of good governance, justice, and fairness.

The President, serving as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), confirmed the Senegal election’s success, highlighting its role in advancing the organization’s objectives of promoting peace, maintaining constitutional order, and fostering unity among member states.

President Tinubu pledged Nigeria’s solidarity and assistance to the people of Senegal.