Party Restricts Journalist Access As Five Arrested At LP National Convention

Journalists have been denied access to the Grand Seasons Hotel in Nnewi, Anambra State, where the Labour Party’s National Convention is taking place.

Naija News gathered that the presence of extensive security at the hotel suggests a connection to the party’s crisis.

The convention is holding days after the party asked the Federal Government to protect it from further aggression from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Meanwhile, five persons, identified as hoodlums, were taken into custody at the venue and transferred to the police headquarters for questioning.

The hoodlums allegedly distributed inflammatory leaflets that criticized the party leadership, with accusations of attempting to incite a crisis during the ongoing convention.

According to a source within the party, the aim of the criminal elements and their backers was to disrupt the convention and cause instability.

It’s worth noting that the Labour Party has been embroiled in a crisis due to a leadership struggle over the position of national chairman.

However, despite facing opposition from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Julius Abure was unanimously re-elected for a second term as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu declared him the winner during the party’s national convention that was held on Wednesday in Nnewi, Anambra State.