Labour Party Holds National Convention In Anambra (Video)

The National Convention of the Labour Party (LP) is currently underway at the Grand Season Hotel in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The convention is holding days after the party asked the Federal Government to protect it from further aggression from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

See the video below.

Recall that the NLC Political Commission, in a statement last Friday, said Julius Abure is no longer the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The commission said that Abure’s claim that Wednesday’s picketing of the national secretariat of the Party led to the theft of staff salary was “sarcastic and pathetic.”

Also, the NLC asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to attend the national convention of the party.

The NLC made this known in a letter from its solicitors, Falana and Falana’s Chambers, dated March 22, 2024 and addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu.

In the letter signed by Marshal Abubakar, the NLC accused the Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and his associates of planning an illegal convention in defiance of court orders.

The NLC also highlighted the illegality of such a gathering, citing previous court rulings that declared the Labour Party’s status and ordered inclusive conventions.

The Congress also threatened legal action if INEC failed to comply with the demand to prevent what they deemed a breach of justice and the rule of law.