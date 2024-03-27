JUST IN: ‘We Haven’t Had Light For Over 10 Years’ – Port Harcourt Airport Host Communities Protest Over Neglect, Disrupts Flight Services

Residents of Omagwa and Ipo communities in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have blocked the entrance to the Port Harcourt International Airport to protest against the absence of power supply and essential amenities.

Naija News understands that flight operations have been disrupted due to the protest, leaving air travelers stranded, and the situation has led to a gridlock stretching from the Airport Road to nearby communities.

The protesters, gathering as early as 7 am on Wednesday, expressed frustration over the lack of compensation despite hosting the international airport and enduring daily noise pollution, highlighting the absence of adequate schools in the area.

Accusing the airport authorities of neglect, Oki, a protester, voiced his concerns, asserting, “We in Omagwa and Ipo haven’t had light for over 10 years. We want compensation for the noise pollution coming from the airport every day. We are tired. That is why we are here.”

Below are some photos from the protest:

More details later…